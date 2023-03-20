Khabo Zondo is confident Royal AM can stop Kaizer Chiefs in the Nedbank Cup since they have 'better players.'

Chiefs and Royal AM to meet in Cup Last Eight

Amakhosi desperate to end trophy drought

Zondo confident the Glamour Boys can be stopped

WHAT HAPPENED: The two Premier Soccer League outfits were paired against each other in the quarter-finals of the annual competition.

Royal AM eliminated Golden Arrows in the previous phase after emerging 3-1 victors. Their last eight opponents Chiefs defeated minnows Casric Stars 2-1 in the Round of 16.

Zondo has now argued Thwihli Thwahla can match the Glamour Boys and overpower them in their quest to make it to the last four.

WHAT HE SAID: "In open play, I think we can compete with Kaizer Chiefs," Zondo said as quoted by Far Post.

"I believe that player for player, we have far better players than Chiefs in terms of technical ability.

"Our players are highly gifted, if you look at the likes of Mfundo Thikazi, [Levy] Mashiane. And you look at Sedwyn George right now, also there’s Kabelo Mahlasela and Thabo Matlaba.

"I mean, these players are beginning to show their true colours, which I am happy with.

"So this match [Nedbank Cup against Chiefs] that we are going to play is going to be a little bit tough for Chiefs. That match is winnable."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: This season, the teams have met once in the league and the Glamour Boys won 2-0 thanks to strikes from Sifiso Hlanti and Ashley du Preez.

Chiefs have not won any major title for the last eight years and the Nedbank Cup competition provides a massive chance for them to end the unwanted run.

Amakhosi are also chasing the Caf Champions League spot alongside Orlando Pirates and SuperSport United.

WHAT NEXT: Before the Cup date on April 15, the two teams have two PSL games each after the international break.