Kaizer Chiefs beware! Mamelodi Sundowns are coming for their PSL title

The race for the championship just got real following the Brazilians' 1-0 win over Arrows, and this means Amakhosi should tread carefully

First league win in the bio-bubble and have already sent a strong warning to table-toppers !

Amakhosi have had it easy in the title race for over almost a year now but their inconsistency has seen the Brazilians catch up - and things are getting tense at the top of the table.

For the past few months of the season, Chiefs were tipped to easily take the crown off Sundowns who won the title twice in as many years - highlighting their dominance in domestic football.

More teams

However, the resurrection of Amakhosi this season saw the Tshwane giants fall behind - but there were several factors involved.

Firstly, Sundowns were competing in the Caf and challenging for all the trophies on offer domestically - and had to play catch up to Amakhosi who didn't really have a congested fixture schedule.

And the title race started getting more exciting soon after Sundowns' exit from the Champions League that even their participation in the Nedbank Cup hardly hampered their progress.

Ernst Middendorp insists he isn't focusing on how Sundowns are doing but he will certainly be looking at the table more often now that Sundowns are slowly closing in.

What's interesting, of course, is that both teams still have to face each other - on Thursday - and the reality is starting to hit home that the encounter will likely decide the destiny of the title.

After getting the better of Pitso Mosimane early in the season, Middendorp knows that his counterpart is coming stronger in the latter part of the season, and his team's 1-0 win over couldn't have come at a better time - just in time for the crunch match.

Sundowns may have struggled for positive results since the resumption of the league but they remain a winning team with quality players throughout the squad, and an experienced and successful coach in Mosimane.

Mosimane's charges are dangerous in the sense that they are vying for a domestic treble, and with the Nedbank Cup final only set to take place after the final match of the season, Sundowns are not taking chances by letting Chiefs have it easy in the title race.

Article continues below

While the title race is closely contested, credit should go to Middendorp for turning Amakhosi into real title contenders in a relatively short space of time, but losing it after a year at the summit wouldn't be acceptable - more so because it's his team that allowed Sundowns to claw back and sit three points behind them.

It was always going to take something special for any team to match the standards set by Sundowns in the past two seasons - and even they don't win their third successive title, for whatever reason, they would still be hailed for their efforts.

Whatever happens in the remaining four matches, either Sundowns or Chiefs will lift the coveted trophy. But Chiefs need to be ready for the fight to end their five-year title drought and appease their millions of desperate fans who believe this, finally, will be their season of triumph.