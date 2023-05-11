How Kaizer Chiefs can get the best out of Amakhosi wonderkids Samkelo Zwane & Shabalala, Sithebe suggests

Kaizer Chiefs central midfielder Siyethemba Sithebe has suggested how to get the best out of youngsters Samkelo Zwane and Mduduzi Shabalala.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Amakhosi starlets are part of a group of players who have enjoyed a breakthrough season in the Premier Soccer League and they have established themselves as key players in coach Arthur Zwane’s team.

The Amakhosi coach has even trusted the youngsters with starts in the Soweto Derby against Orlando Pirates while praising Zwane as the type of player South African football has been missing over the years.

Zwane, who is 21, has muscled his way into Chiefs’ central midfield despite the presence of players like Sithebe, Yusuf Maart, Pathutshedzo Nange and Cole Alexander.

WHAT WAS SAID: “The boy [Zwane] is good, he is really good. He may be coming from the development to the first team but he is good. I think when I play with him most of the time I tell him that the most important thing is communication,” Sithebe told iDiski Times.

“If we can communicate, guide each other; communicate when one of us is out of position. So I think if the boy can communicate more everything will be alright and he will gain experience.

“The boy is good in passing, getting those range balls and in the final third he is a good shooter. I think if the boy can continue working more on those things he will gain experience.

AND WHAT MORE? Sithebe emphasised the need for 19-year-old Shabalala to stay grounded despite the hype coming his way. This is a player described by former Chiefs winger Junior Khanye as a diamond.

“[Shabalala] has been performing and doing very well and he misses chances sometimes but otherwise there are a lot of games where he gave a lot for us to win three points,” added Sithebe.

“And I told him that now he is in the first team he must try to not listen to a lot of people from outside because that can make his head big.

“You know how Jozi can be once you get big-headed, you start losing form, and the talk changes to negativity. I tell him he should be ready for all sorts of opinions even rubbish and to just keep performing, and when things aren’t going well to keep playing his own game.

“He is skilful and does everything on the pitch and he will prosper. I tell him if he wants to dribble he should go ahead because that gives us room to breathe as midfielders and we keep the ball down.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Zwane and Shabalala’s names have been mentioned in discussions about the PSL Young Footballer of the Season award. However, they face stiff challenges from players like Mamelodi Sundowns forward Cassius Mailula, Thapelo Maseko of SuperSport, as well as Stellenbosch defender Olwethu Makhanya.

The Chiefs duo are already knocking on the Bafana Bafana door after being some of the star players in the South Africa Under-23 side.

WHAT NEXT FOR ZWANE AND SHABALALA? As Chiefs go into their final matches of the season, the Amakhosi starlets would be pushing to have a huge influence in those games and then begin next term on a high.