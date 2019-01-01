Kaizer Chiefs beat Mamelodi Sundowns to Q1-Innovation for 2019/20 season

The Naturena-based outfit is R1.5 million richer after topping the PSL standings with 19 points from their opening eight league games

have bagged the 2019/20 season Q1-Innovation after finishing top of the log in the first quarter of the season.

Amakhosi beat title rivals to the prize money, their first since lifting the PSL trophy in the 2014/15 campaign when Stuart Baxter was still their head coach.

In that season, the Glamour Boys claimed Q1 and Q4 honours on their way to winning the league title.

Ernst Middendorp's side tops the standings after the first quarter with 19 points from their opening eight league matches.

BREAKING!!!@KaizerChiefs Have Won #AbsaPrem Q-Innovation Quarter 1.

This is the first Quarter win since 2014/15 season



Congratulations 👏👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/YoenXeuYTd — Official PSL (@OfficialPSL) December 2, 2019

Sundowns finished two points behind Chiefs from the same number of games and consequently failed to topple their title rivals.

The PSL announced Amakhosi will pocket R1.5 million in prize money for their efforts in the first quarter of the season.

As things stand, the Soweto giants lead the overall standings with 31 points from 12 league games.

Article continues below

They are 10 points clear of second-placed SuperSport United and third-placed Sundowns with less than 19 league games to go before the end of the current season.

Amakhosi have played a match less than SuperSport United while they have played a game more than Sundowns who have to juggle both domestic football with the Caf .