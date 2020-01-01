Kaizer Chiefs beat Mamelodi Sundowns to PSL accolade

The Glamour Boys scooped the prize after collecting 16 points from seven fixtures in Q2

have clinched yet another Premier Soccer League ( ) accolade.

The Soweto giants have been announced as winners of the second quarter of the current 2019/20 PSL Q-Innovation which commonly known as Q2.

Chiefs, who also won Q1 last month, are sitting pretty at the top of the league standings - seven points clear of their closest rivals, .

“Current Absa Premiership log leaders, Kaizer Chiefs have claimed the second quarter of the 2019/20 Absa Premiership Q-Innovation."

“This is second successive Q-Innovation victory for Kaizer Chiefs in the 2019/20 season. Kaizer Chiefs won Quarter Two with 16 points from seven fixtures. Going to the previous weekend, were the only side that stood a realistic chance of upsetting Kaizer Chiefs’ party but their 0-2 loss to on Saturday night ended their Q2 aspirations and paved a way for Kaizer Chiefs to claim top prize,” a PSL statement read.

Article continues below

The defending league champions Sundowns finished in second place in Q2, while Bidvest Wits settled for the third spot.

“Before this season kicked-off in August 2019, Kaizer Chiefs had not won a Quarter since 2014/15 season – which happened to be the last time Amakhosi claimed the Absa Premiership title. Each side that wins a Quarter gets R1, 5 million in prize money. Quarter One (8 Fixtures), Quarter Two (7 Fixtures), Quarter Three (8 Fixtures), Quarter Four (7 Fixtures). The PSL congratulates Kaizer Chiefs for winning the Quarter."

“Mamelodi Sundowns finished second on the Absa Premiership Quarter Two log standings with 14 points from seven fixtures. Bidvest Wits, who came in third, also had 14 points – but scored fewer goals than Mamelodi Sundowns. , who have been rebirthed under Zimbabwean coach Norman Mapeza were fourth with 13 points,” another statement read.