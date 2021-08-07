Kaizer Chiefs coach Baxter’s flexibility questioned: Khanye issues Amakhosi warning

The former Glamour Boys star is worried some new arrivals might struggle to express themselves under the current coach

Former Kaizer Chiefs winger Junior Khanye is “concerned” by coach Stuart Baxter's ability to “adapt his playing style and allow” new signings Keagan Dolly, Cole Alexander and Njabulo Ngcobo to thrive.

The trio is part of nine players who were signed by Baxter ahead of the 2021/22 Premier Soccer League season.

But Khanye is worried Baxter’s game model might not be able to accommodate some of the new arrivals.

“Kaizer Chiefs have done a remarkable job in the transfer market by signing Dolly, Alexander and Njabulo Ngcobo,” Khanye wrote in his column in iDiski Times.

“These are really good players who can play football and perhaps help the club in their search for trophies.

"My concern is their coach Stuart Baxter. Is he going to emphasise transition football, or will he allow the players to express themselves?

"Is he flexible enough to adapt his playing style to allow players to play? Only time will tell.

After being a sharp critic of the calibre of players turning out for Amakhosi, the former South Africa youth international is now satisfied by the players signed while revealing his admiration for Dolly.

“For the past five seasons, I have been saying that Kaizer Chiefs need quality players and in this transfer window they have shown intent and strengthened with the right kind of quality,” added Khanye.

“Kaizer Chiefs signing Keagan Dolly was a big story last week and I have to say that I did not expect it.

“Keagan is a star player, a very educated left foot and a player who has proven himself since his days at Ajax Cape Town and Mamelodi Sundowns.”

Baxter has indicated that Dolly might have to wait a bit longer to make his Chiefs debut due to fitness issues.

The coach says they are working on the former Sundowns star to trim a bit of his weight and Khanye tips the player to be back at his best once he overcomes those issues.

“There are concerns about his lack of fitness and game time, I believe that can be sorted out within a month and he will be back to full fitness,” Khanye continued.

“He is still 28 years old, a very good age where he can give Chiefs plenty of seasons of good performances. Dolly is a good signing for Kaizer Chiefs make no mistake, and I am looking forward to seeing him in Chiefs’ colours.”