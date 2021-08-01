In what will be the ninth edition of the competition, the Glamour Boys have won it three times while Bucs have five CBL Cup wins to their credit

Sunday's Carling Black Label Cup between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates won't define the season for either team, although it's a game neither coach wants to lose.

While the match day XI's have been decided by fans' vote, the outcome is important to both coaches, Josef Zinnbauer and Stuart Baxter, and could set the tone for the start of the season in a fortnight's time.

Zinnbauer under scrutiny

The German didn't really win the fans over last season, his first full campaign in charge, and there was disappointment that Bucs failed to at least qualify for the Caf Champions League after being pipped to second position by AmaZulu.





There were questions over playing style, team selections, substitutions. There were doubts about some of the signings, and the decision to award the captaincy to a newly-arrived player, Thulani Hlatshwayo, was contentious.

Of course, there will always be unhappy supporters and Zinnbauer did guide Bucs to victory in the MTN8 final. But it also can't be denied that the Bucs head coach has had his fair share of detractors and still needs to win a fair share of the fans over.

Put it this way, it's a brittle relationship he has with a fair number of the supporters and some bad results could quickly see the pressure ramping up on Zinnbauer. Defeat in the Soweto derby won't help his cause at all.

Baxter's got credit in the bank

The last time Baxter was at Chiefs, Amakhosi were a force to be reckoned with. In a three year spell between 2012 and 2015, he averaged 2.03 points per match over 110 games. And in that time, Chiefs won the league title twice as well as the Nedbank Cup and the MTN8.

Since he left, the most popular club in South Africa have not won a thing - it's been six long years and four head coaches since any silverware entered the Chiefs trophy cabinet.

Baxter's return has also coincided with some exciting new signings, including Keagan Dolly, Njabulo Ngcobo and Cole Alexander, and there seems a fair bit of optimism around the team after their transfer ban was lifted, and of course, after their run to the Champions League final.

As such, Chiefs fans may perhaps be in a more forgiving mood, compared to their rival supporters, should their team lose on Sunday.

And so the pressure may be a little less on Baxter than it is on Zinnbauer.