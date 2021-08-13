Baxter: Nurkovic interest shows Kaizer Chiefs have good players

The Soweto giants’ tactician gives updates on the rumours linking the Serbian striker with a transfer away from the club

Kaizer Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter has claimed he is not worried by the fact several clubs are reportedly chasing the services of striker Samir Nurkovic.

The Amakhosi striker is among the players who have reportedly attracted interest from various clubs, among them Egyptian giants Al Ahly, but according to Baxter, the interest shows they have good players.

What did Baxter say?

“It’s a question you get asked when you’ve got good players,” Baxter told Thabiso Mosia on SAFMSportOn as quoted by idiskitimes.

“If Samir was a poor player, no one would ask me that question.

“I think Khama [Billiat] was attracting interest from Pitso [Mosimane] and people are asking that question, is he going, is he staying. All of that is part and parcel of managing the bigger clubs and managing the stars and the egos that go with it.

“I’ve got no problem with that, if one of our players becomes famous for his performances in Kaizer Chiefs, I’ll deal with that because it means they are doing well.

“If somebody comes in, I’m sure other coaches are saying ‘maybe I can have their goal scorer’. Samir rattles in 10 goals plus. I’m sure he’ll attract attention.”

Will Nurkovic stay at Chiefs?

Baxter has further maintained Nurkovic is still a Chiefs player unless anything changes in the future.

“When it comes to that bridge, I’ll cross it, but at the moment I’m comfortable. I’m comfortable knowing that Samir is our player at the moment,” Baxter continued.

In a previous interview, Nurkovic’s agent Dajan Simac disclosed that the North African giants were interested in his client and that Amakhosi are also open to selling him.

“Pitso is interested but it’s not realistic [that Nurkovic can join Ahly] at the moment. There are many other clubs who’re interested but at the moment we’ve nothing on the table [in terms of official offers],’’ Simac said.

“I think in the next two weeks something is going to happen. I have also talked with Bobby [Motaung] - Chiefs football manager] and he’s not a greedy guy.

"He said to me ‘listen, I’d be happy if Samir stays but when we have an offer that satisfies us, then we’re going to listen’.

"We’re all patient.’’

He, however, admitted the Serbian striker will not push for the transfer by stating: “Samir is really comfortable… he likes to continue playing for Chiefs. He’s not pushing me. I am his agent, so he could say ‘hey listen I want to move’, but no, he’s not doing that.

“I spoke to him, telling him that let’s wait. I have made him aware that he must focus on his job at Chiefs and he’s willing to do that. If the move happens, it happens and if it doesn’t, it doesn’t.”

