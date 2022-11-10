'Kaizer Chiefs barred me from joining PSG' – Former Dynamos FC's Mushangazhike

Former Zimbabwe international Kelvin Mushangazhike has claimed Premier Soccer League side Kaizer Chiefs denied him a move to PSG.

Mushangazhike spotted by PSG president Laurent Perpere

Claims Chiefs stopped the move

Stayed and fell out of favour

WHAT HAPPENED? The 42-year-old said he was spotted by PSG president Perpere 19 years ago while playing against Mamelodi Sundowns.

Despite the interest from the French giants, the retired midfielder was not allowed to go for a medical and eventually lost the opportunity.

According to him, the development created friction with the club, and this also cost him a place in the Zimbabwe national team.

WHAT HAS BEEN SAID? "They refused for me to go," Mushangazhike told FARPost.

"They barred me from going to the medicals. I was angry and frustrated that I even confronted the club's leadership. I tried everything to show them that I really needed to try my luck. But my cries fell on deaf ears. They totally refused.

"I remember Ronaldinho was moving to Barcelona from PSG during that time. I felt it was something I needed to try and possibly get a chance to play in France. We all know it’s every player’s dream to play at that level."

"The PSG president during that time, Perpere, had watched me live in Ellis Park on January 12, 2003. It was a match against Mamelodi Sundowns.

"I was so good that day and even got standing ovations.

"Everything didn’t work, and I kind of fell out of favour at the same time. I was missing call-ups to the national team [Zimbabwe]. That was very painful, considering how hard I had worked to rise from nothing.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mushangazhike first came into the spotlight during his time with Dynamos in Zimbabwe before he signed for the Soweto giants in 2002.

After falling out of favour at Naturena, the Zimbabwean was loaned out to Black Leopards, where he went on to help the club qualify for the South African Airways [SAA] Super Eight.

WHAT NEXT FOR MUSHANGAZHIKE? Since he retired, Mushangazhike has been involved as a player agent. He also worked as a part-time coach at Heritage Academy.