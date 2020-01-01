Kaizer Chiefs banned by Fifa over transfer of Madagascar’s Andrianarimanana

The world’s football governing body has found the Soweto giants guilty of illegally buying the Malagasy international from Fosa Juniors

Following the transfer of Madagascan international midfielder Andriamirado 'Dax' Andrianarimanana, are now set to battle with Fifa.

The world football governing body has banned Black midfielder Dax for four months after his move to the Soweto giants from an earlier club, Fosa Juniors.

Juniors took the matter to Fifa following his switch to Amakhosi in 2018, a move that was disputed by the islanders and they won the case this week.

“Chiefs shall be banned from registering players, either nationally or internationally, for the next two entire and consecutive registration periods,” said Fifa in a statement.

“The world football’s governing body’s Single Judge decided to authorize Safa to provisionally register the player for its affiliated club, Kaizer Chiefs with immediate effect.

“Respondent I, Andriamirado Aro Hasina Andrianarimanana, is ordered to pay to the Claimant, within 30 days as from the date of notification of this decision, compensation for breach of contract in the amount of MGA 157, 572, 000 plus 5% interest p.a from 11 December 2018 until the date of effective payment.

“Respondent II, Kaizer Chiefs FC, is jointly and severally liable for the payment of the aforementioned compensation.

“In the event that the aforementioned amount plus interest is not paid within the stated time limit, the present matter shall be submitted upon request, to the Fifa Disciplinary Committee for consideration and a formal decision.”

Chiefs have 21 days to appeal the ban but are yet to release a statement on the matter.