Kaizer Chiefs & Bafana legend Dr. Khumalo hails Lyle Foster's no. 10 role, points out issue in Mlungisi Mbunjana’s game

Kaizer Chiefs legend Doctor Khumalo has lauded Lyle Foster's impact on Tuesday for Bafana Bafana.

Foster and Lepasa started vs Congo DR

Burnley striker played in midfield

Amakhosi legend analyses his performance

WHAT HAPPENED: Broos opted to play the Burnley striker in an unfamiliar number 10 role in the game against the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The 23-year-old was impressive and scored the lone goal of the match that helped South Africa defeat the Leopards at the Orlando Stadium.

His exploits did not go unnoticed, and Dr. Khumalo has pointed out the attacker's importance.

WHAT HE SAID: "The subs made a difference but also Foster, [as] number 10, I never thought he would give us such a [display] or make a difference on the park," Khumalo told SABC Sport.

"Look at the goal he scored; and in the second half, he was the only player that was keeping the ball and making us play."

AND WHAT IS MORE: The Amakhosi legend explained the aspect Mlungisi Mbunjana needs to work on in order to be more effective for Bafana despite his energy in midfield.

"The only problem that I can point out from a coaching perspective is Mbunjana. It’s a coaching point," the former attacker stated.

"He plays as central, holding midfielder, a very key player but the game has evolved. You don’t want to be that kind of a player, whenever you receive the balls, [the movements] are going backward.

"It is a negative play, it is not positive. That is a coaching point, that’s the reason why the coach probably opted to substitute him. He only played one ball [forward], but having said that [he is] a workaholic in the middle of the park, especially with Bathusi Aubaas, they gave us a very balanced midfield."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Despite putting up unconvincing displays on some occasions, South Africa are unbeaten in the last nine matches across all competitions.

They have managed six wins and three draws in the process; interestingly, they have scored in eight of those games.

The only time they failed to score was last Saturday when they played to a goalless draw against Namibia.

WHAT NEXT: Broos might hand Foster the number 10 role permanently in forthcoming matches.