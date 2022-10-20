Kaizer Chiefs: Bad timing as problems mount ahead of season-defining week

With big games coming up against AmaZulu and old rivals Orlando Pirates in the next nine days, Amakhosi are not in the best space right now

At a pivotal point of Kaizer Chiefs' season, head coach Arthur Zwane is having to put out fires on a number of fronts.

Firstly there's the MTN8 and with Chiefs desperate to end a seven-year wait for silverware, failure to beat AmaZulu on Sunday and claim a spot in the final would be a huge blow to morale.

And then coming up after that is the Soweto derby against Orlando Pirates, next week Saturday.

Not only will the Soweto derby bragging rights be on the table, but of paramount importance for Chiefs is that they don’t fall too far off the pace.

If Sundowns (who have games in hand) win their two matches next week and Amakhosi lose to Pirates, Amakhosi would be a massive 10 points behind Masandawana.

As much as anything else, a Chiefs side lacking confidence and swagger needs urgently to get back the momentum they had enjoyed after winning three league matches in a row, prior to losing to Chippa United and then drawing with TS Galaxy.

That lack of consistency is making it a roller-coaster ride for Zwane - who one week may feel like his side can actually challenge for the league - and then the next week feel like his job could be on the line.

Leaky defence

After a decent start to the season for the defence, Chiefs have been back to pressing the self-destruct button in defence too frequently.

At left-back, Sifiso Hlanti is getting shown up for his lack of pace, while another left-back, Edmilson Dove, now playing as a centre-back, has had some good games, but has also made some costly mistakes and lacks mobility.

Meanwhile, the likes of Njabulo Ngcobo and Siyabonga Ngezana have been in and out the side and even Zitha Kwinika is not as convincing as he was earlier in the season.

Three different goalkeepers have been used in the last three games and it’s hard to work out what Amakhosi’s best defence is.

It’s clearly a big problem after conceding 15 goals in 12 league matches – especially when compared to the likes of Mamelodi Sundowns (five conceded in 10), Pirates (six in 12) and Richards Bay (just three conceded from 12).

Unreliable strike-force

It had been looking as if Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana was the man to fire Chiefs back to glory, only for injury to strike.

Chiefs needed a Keagan Dolly free kick to rescue them against Gallants and have been struggling to score from open play all season. The lack of cutting-edge upfront doesn’t bode well and has been a problem stretching back several seasons now, giving Zwane yet another headache.

Fans losing patience

The supporters were on some of the players’ backs against Galaxy and starved of success, they’re ever quicker to turn on their own side. It makes it so much harder for players to perform in such edgy conditions and things could get worse if Chiefs lose to AmaZulu and Pirates in what are their final two competitive matches before the World Cup break.