Kaizer Chiefs backed to close Mamelodi Sundowns gap by PSL head coach

Brandon Truter believes Kaizer Chiefs can close the gap to Mamelodi Sundowns if they are patient with their head coach Arthur Zwane.

Truter believes Zwane has best talent at his disposal

Amakhosi have failed to win a major trophy since 2015

Downs have dominated SA football - winning five successive PSL titles

WHAT HAPPENED? Sekhukhune United head coach Truter masterminded a 1-0 win over Chiefs in Saturday night's PSL encounter at the FNB Stadium.

The narrow defeat ended Amakhosi's three-match unbeaten run in the league as the Soweto giants failed to close the gap to reigning champions Sundowns on the PSL log.

Truter believes Chiefs have the best talent in the PSL and he urged the Naturena-based club's management to be patient with Zwane, who is in his first coaching job in the top flight.

WHAT DID TRUTER SAY?: “Arthur is at one of the biggest clubs in Africa and I support him 100 percent, that’s what I told him after the game as well," Truter told the media.

"We want our local coaches to succeed at clubs like this. That’s why patience is needed.

“I think Kaizer Chiefs have the best talent and potential in South Africa, there’s some young talent here," the Cape Town-born tactician continued.

"George Matlou, [Kamohelo] Mahlatsi, [Kgaogelo] Sekgota, I had [Sifiso] Hlanti in there as well, so there is a lot of talent here in South Africa.

“So, if Chiefs are patient, they will close the gap between [Mamelodi] Sundowns and the rest of us."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Amakhosi missed an opportunity to move up to second on the PSL standings and move closer to leaders, Sundowns following their loss to Sekhukhune.

Zwane's side are placed fourth on the log - 13 points behind Masandawana with the two local giants scheduled to meet at the FNB Stadium on January 15.

With 15 matches left this term, Chiefs will have to win matches consistently and hope that Downs drop points in order to catch the Tshwane giants.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR CHIEFS?: The Glamour Boys will be away to AmaZulu FC at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Friday.

A victory for Chiefs will elevate them to the second spot on the PSL standings if other results go their way.