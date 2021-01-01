Kaizer Chiefs' Baccus 'would rather attack and lose than defend and draw' against Horoya AC

The Soweto giants need at least a scoring draw against their Guinean opponents to reach the quarter-finals of Africa's premier club competition

Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Kearyn Baccus has urged his teammates to adopt an attacking approach than playing for a draw when they meet Horoya AC in Saturday's Caf Champions League Group C match.

It is the final game of their group and they are tied on eight points with Horoya who held them 0-0 in the reverse fixture at FNB stadium in February.

This has left Amakhosi needing to record at least a scoring draw to progress to the last-eight of this competition.

"The boys are in good spirits, we are ready to go for Saturday. We want to do well in the Champions League since we are not doing so well in the PSL at the moment," Baccus told Chiefs media.

"But we are all ready and excited. We are in good spirits. For me I would rather attack and lose than defend and draw so I think if we play our all-out attack and go for it, we have nothing to lose. The experience for the young boys[from the Champions League] is massive. Like you see [Happy] Mashiane is doing really well and they are stepping up which is good.

"It is a difficult time where we really need them. But as older players, we also have to do our bit and hopefully, we can do well on Saturday and get a result."

While Amakhosi have been struggling at home this season in both the Premier Soccer League and knockout competitions, reaching the Champions League quarter-finals might work as a consolation in a difficult season.

They would take solace in the feat especially that it is the first time they participated in the Champions League group stages.

Baccus' teammate Reeve Frosler says they go into the Horoya match feeling confident after they beat Wydad Casablanca 1-0 last weekend at home.

"We are feeling confident and good. Our last Caf result was very good for us. We take that confidence into this match and hopefully we can continue to do well in the competition," said Frosler.

"I think for us the most important thing is to stay confident in ourselves and trust our abilities that we are playing away. It should be a different ball game but we have to be patient and know that we can do it. We just have to believe in ourselves and we go past this step."

Frosler feels that their Champions League experience can come in handy for Bafana Bafana.

"The Champions League gives us a lot of experience at continental and international level," Frosler said.

"Hopefully we will take this experience and learn from it so that when we get a chance to represent our countries we can then understand what it feels like playing in Africa. We will know how to manage games and situations. It helps us as we grow as footballers in our careers."