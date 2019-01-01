Kaizer Chiefs attitude against Bloemfontein Celtic not good enough - Middendorp

The 61-year-old tactician also discussed how he motivates Amakhosi players, who displayed a fighting spirit against Phunya Sele Sele

head coach Ernst Middendorp was not pleased with his side's defending during their win over Bloemfontein on Saturday night.

Amakhosi secured a 5-3 victory over Phunya Sele Sele in an enthralling match which saw Middendorp's men come from behind on three occasions.

"Entertaining game, I think the number of goals is good for supporters, there's no doubt about it. First-half I think we had a huge attitude issue, not really in the game, we didn't want to move like we should, could be," Middendorp told SuperSport TV.

"Like we have done to get this position we're in at the moment. Much better in the second-half, I think in the end fully deserved three points for us and it's good for us."

The veteran tactician felt that his charges had an attitude problem during the match which was played at the 2010 Fifa World Cup venue, Moses Mabhida Stadium.

"I would not say it's under-12, then I would insult the under-12 defensive work. I don't know what's below, if there's an under-8 or an under-7, mean really, national team players and there's nothing to blame, as I said it's not the quality, it's just the attitude," he continued.

"Where we're sitting now we think we can do less, we cannot. We have to fight each and every team first on the ground and then we can score and celebrate. But if you go into a game and you want to just do a little bit of a Prima donna, there's no chance to win a game in this league."

Middendorp went on to discuss how he gets the best out of his troops as Chiefs extended their lead at the top of the league standings to 10 points.

"Believe me I have my way to talk to the team about it. I think obviously it was necessary today, I trust them and I believe they have a lot of quality, everybody in the squad has a fantastic attitude, good thank God we were able to correct it," he concluded.

Chiefs' final match of the year will be against in a PSL game at Harry Gwala Stadium on December 22.