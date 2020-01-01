Kaizer Chiefs’ attacking combo provides cause for optimism

There were a few positives for the Soweto giants against Golden Arrows in Durban, despite the disappointment of only claiming a point in a 2-2 draw

have still not clicked into gear this season, but there were some encouraging signs from their 2-2 draw with on Saturday afternoon at the Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium.

Firstly, it would have pleased Amakhosi coach Gavin Hunt to see one of his strikers, Leonardo Castro, getting on the score-sheet with a double against Arrows.

This was after all Chiefs’ seventh match of the season in all competitions and before Saturday, they had only scored three goals – two from defender Yagan Sasman and one from an own goal courtesy of .

For most strikers, confidence plays a big part and once they get a few goals, there’s an increased chance of going on a good scoring run.

Castro’s first goal was a fairly routine one – a powerful header from a Khama Billiat corner.

It was his second goal, however, which should get Hunt, as well as Chiefs, fans more excited.

That’s because of the superb passage of combination play which preceded the Colombian basically walking the ball into the net in the 65th minute.

It was Manyama who made the initial telling pass, picking out Khama Billiat with an eye-of-the-needle reverse ball, before the Zimbabwean unselfishly took the Arrows goalkeeper out the game with a square pass which left Castro with a simple task.

It was effective and beautifully crafted and showed what Chiefs’ attacking trio are capable of when they’re in sync and on song.

For Manyama, a stuttering start to the season is starting to show signs of blossoming. He did relatively well for the national team in the two games against Sao Tome and Principe and followed that up with an industrious and often creative display against Arrows.

His return to form would be a big plus for Amakhosi.

Then there’s Billiat. He could also do with goals, but at least is getting a few assists and is starting to link up more promisingly with his former team-mate, Castro.

If he can just find a bit of inspiration or luck in front of goal, perhaps starting with Tuesday night’s encounter with Swallows FC, things may start to look a bit brighter for the Glamour Boys.

And things will certainly start looking up when the injured Samir Nurkovic and Dumisani Zuma are eventually welcomed back in the team.