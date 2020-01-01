Kaizer Chiefs attacker Zuma scoops Goal of the Month award

The 24-year-old has been rewarded for his beautiful strike against Chippa United which came in November 2019

The has announced attacker Dumisani Zuma as the winner for the Goal of the Month award for November.

Zuma's goal against received the most votes and, as a result, the former Bloemfontein man was given his accolade.

The nippy attacker scored twice as Amakhosi beat the Chilli Boys 2-0 at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

He received a delightful pass from Willard Katsande and beat a few defenders before slotting the ball past Patrick Tingyemb with a sublime finish.

Congratulations to @KaizerChiefs forward, Dumsani Zuma.



The #AbsaPrem Goal of the Month winner (November 2019) as voted by YOU on https://t.co/Ozna7MxTmw pic.twitter.com/dhzOj7iasK — Official PSL (@OfficialPSL) January 14, 2020

Zuma's latest achievement comes hours after his teammate and international Daniel Akpeyi was named the best goalkeeper for 2019 at the Ballers Awards on Sunday.

Akpeyi has kept seven clean sheets in 14 league matches for Amakhosi this season, redeeming himself following a shaky start to his career at Naturena.

With Khama Billiat expected to be out for the remainder of the month with a hamstring injury, Zuma will be expected to fill in and do the job by Amakhosi.

He would hope this award twists Ernst Middendorp's arm into drafting him to his starting line-up after being used mainly as an impact player this season.