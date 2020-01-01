Kaizer Chiefs attacker Manyama scoops Goal of the Month award for strike against Orlando Pirates

The PSL has announced the winners for February/March ahead of the return of league matches on Tuesday

attacker Lebogang Manyama has bagged the Goal of the Month award for the month of February/March, the and the club announced on Monday.

The goal that earned Manyama the individual gong came on February 29 against archrivals .

The lanky attacker was given acres of space from the deep and fired past Wayne Sandilands from outside the box.

What makes this special is that Manyama took a shot with at least five Pirates defenders in front of him.

Manyama's latest achievement is certainly a confirmation that he has been one of the best players in the league this season.

The 29-year-old has scored seven goals and recorded nine assists for the Glamour Boys so far this term.

Meanwhile, midfielder Daylon Claasen has scooped the Player of the Month for the same period.

Claasen, a pillar in that Team of Choice midfield, was instrumental in his team's rise to the top five during the months of February and March.

Despite being a midfielder, the former Bafana Bafana player showed enough maturity and composure in front of goal as he netted three goals in four of his team's final matches before the season was suspended.

His brace against Amakhosi was enough for the Team of Choice to continue their dominance over Ernst Middendorp's team thus far.

His coach, Eric Tinkler won the Coach of the Month award for February/March after guiding Maritzburg United to four straight wins before the lockdown.

During that time, Tinkler's men only conceded once, against Chiefs, and scored seven goals to lift the Team of Choice up to fifth on the PSL standings.

They are nine points behind log leaders Chiefs but have played two games more than the Naturena-based outfit.

But Tinkler has maintained that his side isn't dreaming about winning the league title just yet as Maritzburg United are behind the chasing pack.