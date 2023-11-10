Kaizer Chiefs attacker Dolly reveals message to former teammate Parker after breaking his leg

Kaizer Chiefs attacker Keagan Dolly encouraged Bernard Parker to come back stronger from a horrific injury since Mzansi football still needs him.

Parker was injured by Zungu

He is expected to be out for a long period

Dolly confident the attacker will be back

WHAT HAPPENED: A Bongani Zungu reckless challenge in a Carling Knockout game between Mamelodi Sundowns and TS Galaxy left Parker with a career-threatening double leg fracture.

The former Amakhosi attacker is recovering after surgery and Dolly is adamant the 37-year-old still has a place in South African football.

WHAT HE SAID: "I think it’s part of football, there are quite a few injuries one can get and it will be harmless, someone wouldn’t want to intentionally try to hurt you," Dolly said as quoted by iDiski Times.

"When I spoke to Bernard - it wasn’t a phone call, it was a message trying to encourage him and giving him some words to come back stronger and telling him that South African football still needs him and there’s a better way to end his career."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Parker spent a decade at Chiefs where he won the Premier Soccer League twice, Nedbank Cup and MTN8 before leaving.

Initially, he had featured for Dutch outfit FC Twente winning the Eredivisie and Johan Cruijff Schaal.

He has since played 35 top-tier matches for the Rockets, scoring three goals and providing four goals in the process.

WHAT NEXT: Parker is now focused on his recovery with his chances of making it back in the balance depending with the way his body will react.

His coach Sead Ramovic and the entire club have been supportive to the veteran attacker since the incident happened.