Kaizer Chiefs attacker Dolly laments ‘we are not resting enough’ as AmaZulu lie in wait

Kaizer Chiefs forward Keagan Dolly has feels “it’s a bit hectic” for Amakhosi due to a busy match schedule but he wants to pick positives from that as they prepare to host AmaZulu in a Premier Soccer League match on Wednesday.

The AmaZulu match comes three days after Amakhosi edged Maritzburg United 1-0 away at Harry Gwala Stadium.

Before that, seven Chiefs players were with their respective national teams during the World Cup qualifiers, including Dolly, who did duty for Bafana Bafana.

“I think it's a very busy schedule for us in the past few games and coming back from the international break,” Dolly told Chiefs’ media.

“It's a bit hectic with the games coming thick and fast but if you want to be a top player you want the games to come thick and fast so that you get the momentum. Coming back from back-to-back wins as well gives us the confidence going into the AmaZulu match.

“We are not resting enough but we are really working hard with the technical stuff to manage these next few days. My scoring boots, for me, it is not about scoring week in week out but trying my best to help the team win and that is exactly what happened against Maritzburg United.”

Since June when the Soweto giants won two league games and a Caf Champions League in succession, they are yet to string together three consecutive victories this season.

But Dolly believes they have “quality players” who can make an impact on any day.

The Bafana star is Chiefs’ most influential player currently, having scored three league goals and providing five assists so far this season.

“I think we have a lot of quality players in our team, and anyone can score on the day. I’m just happy to do my part and help the team win on the day,” added Dolly.

“Hopefully in the next few games I can continue creating chances for the team and maybe get one or two goals for myself but overall, it is about the team effort and not about myself. It is about the team and where we want to be at the end of the season.”

Wednesday's match will be the second time Amakhosi face AmaZulu this season after being held 1-1 in the reverse fixture in Durban in October with Dolly grabbing Chiefs’ late equaliser.