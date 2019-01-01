Kaizer Chiefs attacker Billiat's absence explained by Middendorp

The veteran tactician has disclosed that the Amakhosi talisman will not miss their clash with Phunya Sele Sele due to injury

head coach Ernst Middendorp has explained why Khama Billiat will miss the team's clash with Bloemfontein Saturday.

The Soweto giants are set to play hosts to Phunya Sele Sele in a Premier Soccer League ( ) match at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

The German tactician has disclosed that the Zimbabwean forward is suffering from fatigue.

"We said it in September, you can go to your own report about it, I was very vocal about it in August and September," Middendorp told the media.

"Going to Cosafa on the 19th of May [he] was then rushed to Zimbabwe to prepare for in and played there.

"Coming back in the middle of our pre-season already, he was then rushed to play in the Carling Black Label Cup because supporters voted for him. I wouldn't have played him but we had to respect that."

Middendorp also explained that Billiat could not rest during the Fifa international breaks as he was on national duty with Zimbabwe.

"Then you have another Fifa break in September, October and November playing. Now it's a combination of tiredness so we have to stop it now," he added.

"It's not about getting him out for a longer period, the medical team has given him a 14-day programme to work on and hopefully he will be ready for 22nd of December and January."

Billiat has struggled for form this season having netted only one goal in 11 matches across all competitions.