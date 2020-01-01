Kaizer Chiefs attacker Billiat 'always wanted to work with Hunt'

The pair is sharing the dressing room for the first and the Zimbabwe international is already looking forward to the new era

attacker Khama Billiat has revealed he's always wanted to work with newly-appointed coach Gavin Hunt.

What makes the Zimbabwe international excited about finally getting to be coached by Hunt is that the 56-year-old is a winner.

Billiat further admitted that Hunt's background suggests no player is guaranteed to be in the starting line-up but he likes how the former and SuperSport United mentor manages to get the best out of his players.

"I've always wanted to work with him. He’s a great coach who knows how to win," Billiat told the Amakhosi website.

"We have seen with him while coaching other clubs, that no player is ever guaranteed to play. He’s a coach who brings the best out of you.

"He makes players feel happy and that’s what we needed."

The 30-year-old also lifted the lid on how things have been since the team's return from the off-season, saying there's a new energy at the Village.

"You can feel it at training, there is a different energy," he revealed.

The former talisman stated he's already a chat with Hunt and he outlined exactly what he expects from him in the new season.

"He made it clear what he expected from me," concluded Billiat.

Billiat is considered one of Amakhosi's star players but he didn't have the best of seasons under Ernst Middendorp.

He could only manage three goals and two assists in 25 appearances across three domestic competitions - the league, Telkom Knockout Cup and the Nedbank Cup.

However, that can be attributed to the injuries the speedy attacker suffered throughout the 2019-20 campaign.

Article continues below

His first season at Naturena was remarkable even though the Soweto giants finished outside the Top 8.

Billiat scored 14 goals across all competitions and produced performances he became prominent for whilst on the books of Sundowns and Cape Town.

The Warriors player will hope to return to his old form when the new era under Hunt starts in October, especially because expectations are very high for Amakhosi to do well and end their five-year trophy drought.