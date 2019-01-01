Kaizer Chiefs assess Ajax Cape Town left-back Yagan Sasman

Amakhosi currently have Ntiya-Ntiya and Mirwa at left-back, but it seems like the technical team wants to strengthen the defence further

are assessing Cape Town left-back Yagan Sasman.

The 22-year-old was spotted in one of the pictures posted by the Glamour Boys on their social media platforms on Tuesday.

The Soweto giants are currently holding one of their pre-season camps in Hammanskraal before travelling to Botswana to play a friendly with Township Rollers.

However, while there hasn't been any communication from the club, it is clear Amakhosi are looking to further reinforce their squad for the new season.

Chiefs recently sold Teenage Hadebe to Turkish club Yeni Malatyaspor, and although Sasman is a left full-back, this could be seen as a move to ensure there's more depth in their defence.

Sasman featured in all of Ajax's 30 league games in the National First Division (NFD) last season.

He graduated from the club's academy in July 2014, but he wasn't a regular until 2015 when he made his professional debut for the Ikamva-based outfit.

But prior to the Urban Warriors' relegation to the NFD, Sasman had made 16 appearances across all competitions in the elite league and registered a single assist.

As things stand, Ernst Middendorp has Siphosakhe Ntiya-Ntiya and Letlhogonolo Mirwa as his two left-backs.

Chiefs released Godfrey Walusimbi at the start of the year, while Mirwa failed to make an official debut for the club this past season after being signed from ABC Motsepe League side Buya Msuthu.