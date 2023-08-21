Kaizer Chiefs' Corporate Communications Officer Vina Maphosa has urged fans to be patient with Molefi Ntseki insisting success is imminent.

C hiefs fans were unhappy with Ntseki

They hurled objects at him

Amakhosi respond to the happenings

TELL ME MORE: Ntseki replaced Arthur Zwane as Chiefs' head coach but three games into the 2023/24 PSL season, the new tactician has not won a match.

On Sunday, the 54-year-old had to be escorted to the changing room by Police as angry fans hurled objects at him following Amakhosi's 1-0 loss against TS Galaxy.

Maphosa is optimistic things will take a positive turn and the club will register good results very soon.

WHAT HE SAID: "We know that football is an emotional game and losing is part of it," Maphosa told Radio 2000.

"We really ask our supporters to give us the time. The family has invested so much in the club and doesn't deserve to be trashed like it is happening on social media. We appeal to the fans for calmness.

"It goes without saying that we are backing and supporting coach Ntseki. We appointed him to come and bring glory to the club.

"We can't now change our tune and turn our backs on him. It is only three games, the transfer window is not closed, and our new striker [Efmamjjasond Gonzalez Palacios] hasn't even arrived yet.

"We are trying our best to return the club to its former glory days, but at the same time, we can't promote violence at stadiums. We are all about love and peace," he concluded.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chiefs fans are a frustrated lot having gone for eight seasons without celebrating any silverware.

The signings made in the ongoing transfer window gave them hope, but after Amakhosi's poor start to the season, chances of fighting for the PSL title are reducing.

Ntseki was brought to help the Glamour Boys push for a major trophy but if he does not deliver soonest, things might be worse for him, especially from the unforgiving supporters.

WHAT NEXT: Ntseki hopes Chiefs can get their first win on Saturday when they host AmaZulu at the FNB Stadium.