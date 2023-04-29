Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane has explained how the upcoming Soweto Derby against Orlando Pirates could make them lose focus on Swallows FC.

Chiefs are in a crucial stage of the season

In the hunt for Nedbank Cup and PSL top-two spot

Zwane opens up on balancing the two competitions

WHAT HAPPENED? Amakhosi are bidding to finish the season as Premier Soccer League as runners-up to champions Mamelodi Sundowns. They are also still in contention for the Nedbank Cup and will face Pirates in the semi-final next Saturday.

But before coming up against Pirates, they have another Soweto Derby clash with Swallows FC in a league game on Monday.

Zwane fears the Pirates game has overshadowed their immediate assignment against the Dube Birds. He admitted Amakhosi are mindful of the big game against the Buccaneers distracting them from Monday’s game.

WHAT ZWANE SAID: “It's key that, as the technical team, we manage the players and, fortunately, some of us played in these games and we know how important it is for us to keep collecting points before the derby,” Zwane said as per Times Live.

“Sometimes the derby [against Pirates] can make you forget what's important. What's key is to take one game at a time and focus on this one [against Swallows].

“As soon as we've played the game on Monday, we'll start focusing on the Pirates one. It's a bit difficult because people are already talking about the derby, especially after a great performance like this. People are already thinking Pirates, not Swallows.

“It gets to our players' ears and they start thinking about the derby. We have to manage it and we've [when he was a player] been in that situation and I think we have that advantage of helping these players manage the entire squad.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Amakhosi go into the Pirates match against the backdrop of winning the last five games against their traditional Soweto rivals. Beating Swallows on Monday also has the effect of affording them confidence ahead of the Buccaneers match.

Amakhosi are in a crucial period that will be a stern test of their character. It is a stage of the season that will have coach Zwane judged if he has built a strong squad that would need only little improvements when they return for next season.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHIEFS? After winning their last league game against Chippa United, the Soweto giants will be at home against Swallows, hoping for another set of maximum points.

Winning would keep Chiefs in the race for a top-two finish going into their last two league games.