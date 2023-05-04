Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane has reflected on their season so far as the campaign nears its end.

Chiefs have missed out on the PSL title and MTN8

Slim chance of finishing second

Zwane bares it all on how it went wrong

WHAT HAPPENED? Chiefs began the season with the possibility of winning three domestic trophies. But they fell by the wayside in the MTN8, while Mamelodi Sundowns retained the Premier Soccer League title in convincing fashion.

That has forced Amakhosi to reset their targets, but now chances of claiming a Caf Champions League berth for next season by finishing second on the PSL table appear very slim.

The Soweto giants are left with the Nedbank Cup as the only opportunity to end an eight-year trophy drought. After missing out on other silverware, Zwane has already described this season as 'one to forget' and now tried to explain where it went wrong for them.

WHAT ZWANE SAID: “I have learnt a lot, so much happened in terms of injuries, lack of consistency and chances we created but missed,” said Zwane as per Sowetan Live.

“But it is part of the game, hence I can’t blame players because I was once a player and I also made mistakes. I have also made mistakes as a coach this season, which is part of the game and part of learning.

“We have moved on from mistakes we thought at some point we had rectified. But we are still making those costly mistakes. The best thing you can do is to focus on the next game and forget the past, because the past will not help us now.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Most of Chiefs’ mistakes have been at the back where their defenders often repeat the same costly errors. Zwane has already signed two centre-backs, Thatayaone Ditlhokwe and Given Msimango, ahead of next season.

Amakhosi also seem not to be learning much upfront, given how Zwane always laments his strikers’ poor finishing after creating a lot of chances. As they try to fix their frontline, Chiefs are being linked with Cape Town City forward Khanyisa Mayo.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHIEFS? After losing to Swallows FC on Monday, Chiefs now prepare to host Orlando Pirates in Saturday's Nedbank Cup semi-final at FNB Stadium.