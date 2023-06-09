Former Bafana goalkeeper Brian Baloyi is adamant Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane is not to blame for the club's struggles.

Chiefs have gone eight seasons without trophy

Pressure is on Zwane to deliver silverware

Baloyi defended coach but questioned players

WHAT HAPPENED: Zwane was appointed at the beginning of the season to help turn Chiefs' fortunes around.

However, Amakhosi ended the season on a low note. After failing in their quest to win the MTN8, they were eliminated in the Nedbank Cup before finishing fifth on the Premier Soccer League table.

Zwane has been under pressure for not delivering good results, but Baloyi argues Chiefs have few quality players and no coach can perform miracles with such a squad.

WHAT HE SAID: "You can fire coach Arthur and bring in another coach, but there is nothing that coach is going to do with the type of players Chiefs have right now," Baloyi said as quoted by the South African.

"I think a lot of times, we shy away from telling the truth. More than 50 percent of that squad is not Kaizer Chiefs material.

"If Chiefs really want to challenge Mamelodi Sundowns and Pirates, they need to dig deep, go look and find quality players."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Zwane has on several occasions insisted he needs time to rebuild the team, stating even Mamelodi Sundowns did not become successful overnight.

The Glamour Boys have already signed three players in their bid to have a better 2023/24 campaign.

WHAT NEXT: Zwane is keen on proving his doubters wrong in the new season.