Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane has reacted to the Nedbank Cup semi-final draw after they were paired with traditional rivals Orlando Pirates.

Chiefs reached the Nedbank Cup semis

They will now face Pirates in the last four

Zwane reacts to the draw

WHAT HAPPENED? Amakhosi edged Royal AM 2-1 in a quarter-final showdown at Chatsworth Stadium on Sunday while Pirates needed a penalty shootout victory to see off third-tier side Dondol Stars a day earlier.

The two Soweto giants were then drawn to meet in the last four and they will clash on May 6.

With Chiefs having won the last four Soweto Derby clashes against Pirates, Zwane is not reading much into their past results against the Sea Robbers.

The Amakhosi coach feels it will be a derby with a different approach where Amakhosi will “go flat out.”

WHAT ZWANE SAID: “It’s not going to be easy as everyone thinks,” said Zwane as per iDiski Times. “Because Cup games are totally different to league matches. But as I said, we will treat every game with respect and unfortunately this one is not like any other game – there is a lot at stake.

“If we want to beat Pirates, we are expected to be on top of them and make sure that we win the game. I think the excitement comes from knowing that we are playing Pirates and they are also doing well, that will be good for South African football as well, because we are also finding our way up. I think it is going to be one game that is very good to watch.

“As I said, league and cup games we plan differently. In Cup games, you are going to go flat out because you want to score goals as soon as possible, as early as possible in the game.

“With the league games, sometimes you play mind games, you play a little bit more conservatively. You don’t want to throw in numbers, you always wait for the right moment. Unfortunately, this one we have to be ready and take the game to them and make sure that they are the first one to make a mistake and capitalise on that.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Nedbank Cup is a trophy that has been eluding the Soweto giants for years now. Chiefs last won it a decade ago while it is now nine years since the Buccaneers last clinched it.

Amakhosi remain the most successful team in this tournament with 13 titles, followed by Pirates who have won it eight times.

While Pirates last won a trophy six months ago when they lifted the MTN8, Chiefs are gunning to win their first piece of silverware since 2015.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHIEFS? The Soweto giants will now switch focus back to their top-two bid in the Premier Soccer League.

They visit Sekhukhune United for Sunday's match at Peter Mokaba Stadium.