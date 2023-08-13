Kaizer Chiefs are wounded tigers - Ntseki reacts to difficult start to the season ahead of MTN8 clash with Cape Town City

Kaizer Chiefs coach Molefi Ntseki says they have identified areas they need to improve on as he analyses their chances against Cape Town City.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Soweto giants have endured a difficult start to the season, starting with a 0-0 Premier Soccer League draw with Chippa United before losing 2-1 to Mamelodi Sundowns.

Those results came against the backdrop of an uninspiring pre-season tour of Africa where they also failed to win.

Chiefs now come against Cape Town City in the MTN8 quarter-finals at Athlone Stadium and there is pressure to redeem themselves after a slow start to the term.

WHAT WAS SAID: "I think one would use the phrase to say we are ‘wounded tigers’. As much as we lost, we are fully aware which areas of our game we need to improve on," Ntseki told Chiefs' website.

"Them coming from two league wins, they have their tails up. But it’s a different ball game altogether, because we are talking about a knockout game, so we are ready. We are fully aware they have been doing well. We have done our analysis on the team and their individuals and we will work on our strengths against their weaknesses.

"We are fully aware of their strengths and the plan is to nullify their strengths and capitalise on their weaknesses. We have to score goals as a team and win this game.

"Coming off a loss against Sundowns we are fired up. We have seen the areas we need to improve on. We have done our analysis of our own team and we are looking forward to giving a good performance against Cape Town City and a good performance will definitely give us good results.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: This is a match Ntseki goes into while feeling the heat. The former Bafana Bafana coach is already under pressure from Amakhosi fans who are far from being convinced that he is the right man for the job.

Failing to win in Cape Town will increase the pressure on Ntseki and is likely to put his job at risk. This is a match Chiefs cannot afford to lose.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHIEFS? The Soweto giants have entered the final hours before the massive test against the Citizens.