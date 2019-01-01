Kaizer Chiefs are working according to scheduled plan - Middendorp

The former Arminia Bielefeld coach has praised one of Amakhosi's academy products

head coach Ernst Middendorp is not getting carried away despite their good start to the season.

The Soweto giants have been in great form lately having recorded three successive wins in the Premier Soccer League ( ).

Middendorp's side is sitting pretty at the top of the league standing - four points above second-placed .

The 60-year-old tactician made it clear they are only focused on achieving certain milestones as he looks to end the club's four-year trophy drought.

“We are working according to a scheduled plan,” Middendorp told the media.

“We don’t look at how many games we have to win in order for us to achieve certain milestones.

"We work on the preparation based on the overall team objectives.

"It is about getting the players to get to a certain level and that takes a bit of time and practice.”

Chiefs brushed aside Lamontville 2-0 in their most recent match which was played at FNB Stadium on Tuesday.

Middendorp was impressed by youth international Njabulo Blom, who made his debut against Arrows.

“He is a fine player. Remember he plays in the Multichoice Diski Challenge week in week out and has proven himself at the Under-20 World Cup level as well," he added.

"He adapted well on his first day and made a sterling contribution to the team performance. I’m happy with his contribution.”

Chiefs' next competitive match is against in a league match at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Sunday, October 27.