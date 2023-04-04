'Kaizer Chiefs are very lucky' - Shane McGregor analyses Amakhosi's penalties and red cards

Former Kaizer Chiefs forward Shane McGregor feels some of the Soweto giants’ positive results are not down to excellence but sheer luck.

Chiefs have played against 10 men in a number of games this season

They have also benefitted from penalties in some matches

A club legend comments on this trend

WHAT HAPPENED? Chiefs beat Stellenbosch FC 2-1 in a Premier Soccer League match last Saturday and it was the ninth match they have played against 10 men this season. It was also a game they earned yet another penalty this season.

To highlight how the Soweto giants have been benefitting penalties this term, their top goal-scorer Bonfils Caleb Bimenyimana has scored four of his seven league goals from the spot and has even missed a penalty kick.

McGregor feels in some cases, his former club is riding on a wave of luck by unfairly benefitting from refereeing decisions.

WHAT WAS SAID: "In [Stellenbosch’s] two games against Chiefs they've had four penalties given against them," McGregor told KickOff. “Is that not strange? Chiefs, how many games did they play against 10 players? How many games did they play where an opposition player gets sent off?

"Mamelodi Sundowns are a pressing team, they press more than Chiefs do, and how many times did they play against 10 players, as a pressing team? If that's your argument, what about that? Sundowns press more than Chiefs do.

"How come they don't play against 10 players every game? Chiefs are very lucky. If you look at Chiefs the way they got the penalty [against Maritzburg United], the ref didn't know what to do, so he just gave a penalty. That was not a penalty.

"The refs can't get it wrong so many times in so many games. Chiefs must be very, very lucky. Even though they played against 10 players, in the last minutes, Stellenbosch almost equalised. They were struggling at the end they were lucky to hold on for a win."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Last Saturday’s win over Stellenbosch was Chiefs’ fifth straight victory in all competitions. But they have been unconvincing in their winning run as admitted by coach Arthur Zwane.

Another former Chiefs striker Mike Rapatsa has even slammed coach Arthur Zwane despite the Soweto giants winning matches. He is not convinced about the way they have been grinding out results, winning by slim margins in all their last five matches.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHIEFS? Amakhosi would be keen to extend their winning run when they host Marumo Gallants this coming weekend.