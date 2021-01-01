Kaizer Chiefs are underdogs against Simba SC - Frosler

The Amakhosi defender rates his side as inferior to their Tanzanian opponents

It is to Kaizer Chiefs' advantage that they are not considered favourites ahead of this weekend's Caf Champions League quarter-final clash against Simba SC at the FNB Stadium on Saturday, according to defender Reeve Frosler.

In a season in which they have been struggling, especially on the domestic front, Amakhosi punched above their weight to reach the Champions League quarter-finals after participating in the group stage for the first time.

While comparing the Soweto giants to Simba, who have been trying to make their name in Africa in recent seasons, Frosler feels they are facing superior opponents.

“I think we have a good chance [to beat Simba]. Nobody knew much about us in terms of Caf experience so we are regarded as underdogs,” Frosler told Chiefs’ media. “Yes, we will stay an underdog and we will just keep on doing our best.

"You never know as you have seen these Caf games are unpredictable. Anybody can win on any day. So we never know what could happen.

“When the draw came out I didn’t personally know much about Simba, but after reading about them and watching them, they seem like a team which have been doing well in the Champions League for the past few years.

“They seem to be a very big team in Tanzania, so I’m looking forward to playing against them," he added. "They definitely pose a new challenge for us but we are up for the challenge I’m up for the challenge.”

Chiefs go into Saturday’s match fresh from a 1-1 Premier Soccer League draw against Swallows FC, which was their fourth straight league match without winning.

However, Frosler feels that the PSL and Champions League are different stages, and the Amakhosi will employ a new approach against Simba.

“We have just come from a game on Wednesday evening so we have a few days to prepare for Simba,” said Frosler. “Obviously we have a different plan, it’s not like we are playing a league game here so we have to plan differently and go about it a bit differently.

"If you look, Simba were here early, they arrived earlier in the week so they have time to acclimatise and possibly watched our game on Wednesday.

“Like I said, it is a different game. Caf and PSL are two different things so we just look to do our best come Saturday. Each player just has to give his best and you never know what can happen.”

After Saturday’s match, Chiefs will visit Simba for the return leg set for seven days later.