Kaizer Chiefs are the only consistent team in the PSL - Orlando Pirates coach Mokwena

The young mentor feels the Buccaneers are capable of putting together a winning run in the league

coach Rhulani Mokwena says there is no consistent team in the Premier Soccer League ( ).

The Soweto giants have been very inconsistent this season under Mokwena which sees them placed eighth on the league standings.

Mokwena is hoping to ensure the Buccaneers end the year with three successive league wins as they prepare for their clashes with FC and Black this month.

“We are looking for more consistency. I think generally in the PSL there is no consistency, if you watch South African football at the moment," Mokwena told the media.

"Look at us where we are and we are five points off the third position and we know we can have a better season, we should be having a better season."

Pirates won their last game 3-2 against at home last week as they snapped a three-match winless run across all competitions.

Mokwena went on to admit Bucs' archrivals are the only team capable of winning four or five matches in a row.

“But the reality also is that I don’t think there’s a consistent team in the PSL at the moment," the 34-year-old tactician added.

"I don’t see anyone winning four or five games in a row, except maybe the team in gold and black. But also maybe if we got a little bit of luck on our side we can put together a couple.”

Chiefs have been difficult to stop in the league this season and they are currently enjoying a seven-match winning run in the competition.

Pirates are 15 points behind leaders Chiefs on the league standings with 18 matches left.