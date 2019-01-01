Kaizer Chiefs are on the right track if everybody stays on the ground - Middendorp

The German is refusing to have the victory over Sundowns get to his players' heads

coach Ernst Middendorp has warned his players against getting carried away by Sunday’s 2-0 Premier Soccer League ( ) win over at Loftus Versfeld.

Serbian forward Samir Nurkovic scored in each half to help Chiefs to a five-point lead at the top of the standings.

But the Soweto giants still have to play 21 games in their bid to be crowned PSL champions for the first time since 2015.

With still a long way to go in the campaign, Middendorp has implored his charges to maintain cool heads as Chiefs also gear up to face next weekend in a Telkom Knockout quarter-final showdown.

“Compliments to my team, compliments to each and everybody who was part of our preparations. It was hard [against Sundowns], it was tough but it went in our direction,” Middendorp told SuperSport TV.

“Yes of course [the victory is a mental boost] like I said before it’s not a bit of three points only but on the other side [it is about] the brand, the club, the reputation, building up a winning mentality. There are the so-called 10 habits of confidence, 10 habits of confident players, confident people… take action, be confident.

“Play the game with purpose hand-in-hand and I think we are on the right track if everybody stays on the ground and not start flying. No, no, no, no [this victory must not get into the players’ head].

"We have our next game on Saturday in Durban, I see a good crowd again, big game against Pirates. We will prepare ourselves.”

Sunday’s result was Chiefs’ second victory over Sundowns in two weeks after a 4-2 victory in the Shell Helix Ultra Cup.