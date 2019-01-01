Highlands Park v Orlando Pirates

"Kaizer Chiefs are not the only team benefiting" - Reaction to Orlando Pirates offside goal

Backpagepix
The Buccaneers beat Highlands Park on Tuesday night, and we take a look at how the nation discussed the winning goal over the last 24 hours

Orlando Pirates' victory against Highlands Park took the limelight in the run-up to the Soweto Derby in South Africa.

Kaizer Chiefs is taking on Pirates in the Telkom Knockout Cup quarter-finals on the weekend and Bucs' last goal is the main topic of discussion in the PSL right now.

Bucs won the game thanks to a goal by Abel Mabaso in the 80th minute, but replays showed the Pirates player was significantly offside.

We share a Twitter video of Highlands Park head coach Owen Da Gama furiously stating the responsible official should go to jail and that decisions like this will have a terrible impact on South African football.

We now take a look at how the nation has responded to the controversy. Most fans wanted to point out Kaizer Chiefs are not the only team allegedly benefiting from controversial decisions, bringing in a discussion on Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane into the debate.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

