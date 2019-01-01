"Kaizer Chiefs are not the only team benefiting" - Reaction to Orlando Pirates offside goal

The Buccaneers beat Highlands Park on Tuesday night, and we take a look at how the nation discussed the winning goal over the last 24 hours

' victory against took the limelight in the run-up to the Soweto Derby in .

is taking on Pirates in the Telkom Knockout Cup quarter-finals on the weekend and Bucs' last goal is the main topic of discussion in the right now.

Bucs won the game thanks to a goal by Abel Mabaso in the 80th minute, but replays showed the Pirates player was significantly offside.

We share a Twitter video of Highlands Park head coach Owen Da Gama furiously stating the responsible official should go to jail and that decisions like this will have a terrible impact on South African football.

We now take a look at how the nation has responded to the controversy. Most fans wanted to point out Kaizer Chiefs are not the only team allegedly benefiting from controversial decisions, bringing in a discussion on coach Pitso Mosimane into the debate.

1. Pule tripped & fell alone, free kick awarded to Pirates

2. Jele headed ball towards @HighlandsP_FC player, it was called offside.

3. Double footed tackle 4rm Mabasa on Mbatha, yellow card instead of red

4. Mabasa was miles offside, went to score, goal awarded. #OnceAlways pic.twitter.com/VCapI2kbnb — Big Teams are playing #CAFCL group stages 😜😂😆 (@EThambe) October 30, 2019

COACH OWEN DA GAMA NOT IMPRESSED WITH REFEREES



"The guy was 3 meters offside...... somebody must go to jail for that" he said in the post match interview after Mabasa scored from what was clearly from an offside position.



FT: Orlando Pirates 1 - 0 Highlands Park #AbsaPrem pic.twitter.com/VEGh0bE6qu — Sporty Issues (@Sporty__Issues) October 29, 2019

Enough about Sjava, Babes and Lady Zamar mjolo , tf is Pirates and Chiefs up to this season with offside goals..? pic.twitter.com/0mC9mHbq2I — Emma 🇿🇦 (@Emma_Tsebe) October 30, 2019

Pitso may see this Pirates Offside Goal as Chiefs Mistake. pic.twitter.com/6UfESCd6PK — Rufus73@morwalatswai (@Good48497942) October 29, 2019

We don't deny that it was an offside, however that's not an Orlando Pirates problem. 😊 pic.twitter.com/t0WNr2aspd — Charles (@Sir_M_Charles) October 29, 2019

Ngwe ngwe Orlando Pirates goal is an offside are y’all Pitso? #AbsaPrem pic.twitter.com/WjDGZQU82S — Bathong_ssTumza••• (@tumelo_irvin) October 29, 2019

If the SAFA Review Committee finds that indeed Pirates goal was offside, what's the remedy? Will the goal be cancelled out? — Shawshank Redemption (@ShabanguBaldwin) October 30, 2019

They been saying that Orlando Pirates goal was offside where is the offside in this goal please tell me guys pic.twitter.com/yigSgLYMWz — Lungisani (@Lungisa64609478) October 31, 2019

pirates is celebrating 🥳 offside 🙆‍♀️🙆‍♀️🏃‍♀️🏃‍♀️🏃‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️ — Gret-N (@gretchen_ndou) October 29, 2019

Pitso confirmed that Orlando Pirates goal tonight was not offside 😂😂#AbsaPrem pic.twitter.com/CMwXp6WEZb — Vho Munyai🍀 (@Khetho_KT) October 29, 2019

Orlando pirates Matching To Top8 😂😂😂😁😁😂😂😂😂😅😅 we didn't Forget its Offside Bacajuju pic.twitter.com/wo05Mu7k4T — Gret-N (@gretchen_ndou) October 30, 2019

Pirates have a new defensive striker in Vincent Pule

Tshegofatso Mabasa was the culprit to Pirates becoming beneficiaries by escaping a clear red card and scoring from a clear offside.



Chiefs will klap this weak Pirates side come Saturday.



SHAPA MAKHOOOOOSI!!!#Amakhosi4Life — Hunter 👑 (@JLMokwena) October 29, 2019

What offside are your talking about? I only see 2 Pirates player. Welcome to envelope Primer Leage. pic.twitter.com/7vtZ54RR3E — She is my Mum (@moradia78) October 30, 2019

I see Offside fc wanna complain about Pirates offside win — nyambeni mulaudzi (@nyambenis) October 29, 2019

Your wrong that straight offside no such thing ur saying we all knows soccer rules ,unless if ur pirates fan does u say so https://t.co/8VqO3GDEet — Leshata (@mrbushboy) October 31, 2019

PSL Offsides Beneficiary List



1. Orlando Pirates

15. Amazulu

16. Mamelodi Sundowns



Celtic Benefited As Well, Worry Not You Will All Benefit. Bare With Us Just The List Is Too Long.😂😂 pic.twitter.com/QrJ2qLX0FU — Edmond Mash (@EdmondKhosiMash) October 30, 2019

No wonder why he didn't even pick up that Orlando Pirates offside. pic.twitter.com/uWGUwmLwMa — Mbhoni Witness Mathevula (@MathevulaMbhoni) October 30, 2019

For sure Chiefs is the reason why Pirates benefitted. 3 Offsides in 1. The player is Offside x 3 pic.twitter.com/AMkCK7WorN — Rufus73@morwalatswai (@Good48497942) October 30, 2019