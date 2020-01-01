Kaizer Chiefs are not relying on anyone in the title race - Cardoso

The South Africa international says Amakhosi are not looking over their shoulders as the season enters its final stages

Daniel Cardoso doesn't see any problems with relying heavily on set-pieces so far this season.

The Soweto giants have scored the majority of their goals from dead-ball situations thus far - collecting 45 points from 20 league games, but after last weekend's 2-1 defeat to , Cardoso said perhaps teams are starting to plan better against Chiefs.

And Cardoso believes a change of game plan in the remaining 10 league games is what Chiefs need to enhance their chances of ending their four-year trophy drought.

More teams

"Look, if you remember when Stuart [Baxter] was here – I was still at but when they won the league, I remember they won it on set-pieces. It's a big thing that happens. So, if we can rely on set-pieces and win our games then that’s how we’re going to have to win them – we created chances [against Maritzburg] and unfortunately, we didn’t take them," Cardoso told the media.

"But I do think teams are starting to pick up on our set-piece [strategy] and they’re starting to organise themselves better. So, maybe we can surprise them by changing the game plan a bit," he continued.

Cardoso doesn't think there's a need for Amakhosi to panic in the title race, saying there's still a lot to play for.

The 31-year-old said Chiefs are not worried about teams behind them despite finding themselves under pressure to widen the gap at the top.

As things stand, the Glamour Boys lead by six points ahead of next weekend's Soweto Derby while they are seven points ahead of who take on Bloemfontein on Wednesday night.

Article continues below

Chiefs still have to play three of the title-chasing teams in Pirates, Sundowns and (twice) in their remaining 10 matches, and Cardoso reiterated they will not be relying on anyone to do them favours.

"10 games is a lot of games still. Anything can happen. We’re not relying on anyone. We’re focusing on ourselves, and that's the main thing."

"We're not worried about anyone around us. I think the minute we start worrying about the chasing pack is when it will start affecting us," added the former Free State Stars defender.