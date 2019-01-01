Kaizer Chiefs are not like Mamelodi Sundowns - Cape Town City coach McCarthy

The Citizens mentor doesn't think Amakhosi are up to scratch, but won't be taking his opponents lightly when they meet next week

may have only recently played out to a 1-1 draw with but their focus has already turned to their next game against .

Amakhosi have blown hot and cold in recent times, and head coach Benni McCarthy has indicated the club are likely to change their approach when they host the Soweto giants on Tuesday.

“We are facing them and they are on a high from two wins out of two, coach Ernst Middendorp must be smiling,” McCarthy was quoted as saying by Phakaaathi.

“We go back and we prepare, it will be a tough one but it definitely not going to be the tactics that we used against Sundowns. Sundowns are Sundowns and they are a top side.”

McCarthy has taken a slight dig at Chiefs ahead of the clash, suggesting Ernst Middendorp's men are not on the same level as the reigning champions despite currently boasting a 100%-win record in the league.

However, this does not mean the City coach will allow his team to rest on their laurels.

“We are not playing like that against Chiefs because Sundowns are Sundowns. Next Tuesday will be another story,” he added.

“Not that we are going to be taking them lightly, they are one of the biggest teams in the country, so we give them the respect that they deserve. But what you saw against Sundowns was a once-off, we are not going to play like this today."

Furthermore, City put on a dogged display against Sundowns on Tuesday night.

They fought back after falling behind to a goal by Hlompho Kekana, and while McCarthy was satisfied with the result, he was a bit sympathetic to their cause.

Article continues below

Sundowns now take on Otoho d’Oyo in the Caf , eager to overturn a 2-1 deficit.

“I am hoping that we weren’t too difficult for them to recover for Saturday because they are the pride of the nation,” he continued.

"They represent us and they have to go out there and I wish them all of the luck for the Champions League clash. They’ve got to overturn a loss which they are more than capable of."