Kaizer Chiefs are not doing themselves any favours in the PSL title race

Amakhosi are creating enough goalscoring chances and defend well in parts but their failure to wrap matches could cost them in the remaining matches

blew the chance to go six points clear at the top of the log with a 1-1 draw against on Wednesday night.

The Glamour Boys appeared to be in control of the match until the final 10 minutes of the game when the Students really put them under pressure and threw everything at them for the equaliser.

A very disciplined side in the first half but Amakhosi actually took the foot off the pedal midway through the second half when Ernst Middendorp replaced attack-minded Nkosingiphile Ngcobo for Njabulo Blom.

The aim was to shut the back door but little did the German mentor know that he was inviting trouble and the team paid a heavy price for it.

With second-placed dropping two crucial points against on Tuesday, Amakhosi had it all to do to stretch their lead but they failed dismally and Middendorp will be kicking himself for allowing Wits to score in the dying minutes of the match.

Gavin Hunt's men never really troubled Chiefs and a draw for them is more like a win because of how lethargic the players were, especially in the final third of the pitch.

They created a few goalscoring opportunities but they were never a threat and it is for this reason Chiefs continued to pile the pressure on them.

However, one of their biggest downfall on the night was their inability to put the ball into the back of the net to perhaps double their lead.

And they cannot blame anyone but themselves for the missed opportunity to surpass the 50-point mark.

Should Chiefs have won the match against Wits then they would have moved to 51 points and further away from Sundowns.

But it is back to square one after Wednesday's result because they still lead the Brazilians by a mere four points - with Pitso Mosimane's men, of course, having that one game in hand.

It is only fair to conclude that Chiefs aren't doing themselves any favours by dropping points at this crucial stage of the season.

Middendorp admitted in his post-match interview that his team failed to capitalise on Wits' defensive mistakes - but that's just that, and a team vying for the championship should bury the chances created by Chiefs on the night.

The interesting part of this whole thing is that Chiefs still have to play Wits again and face Sundowns before they can afford to put their feet up and be sure of the title.

But as things stand, it doesn't look like they have what it takes to wrap it up before those two crucial matches.

Sundowns now know how to keep Chiefs on their toes, and Mosimane is surely banking on teams such as Wits to spoil the party for their title rivals.

It is Sundowns who will consider themselves with great opportunity to catch and overtake Chiefs simply because of their league pedigree and ability to convert as many goalscoring chances as possible.

They might have not scored against Pirates but they defended well - something that Chiefs failed to do and if they don't find solutions to it in the remaining seven league matches then the season would and could possibly end in tears for them.

The pressure Middendorp finds himself under is also not good for the team. He appeared more worried about defending a 1-0 lead when he should have focused on adding more goals, and that could add to the growing calls for the management to let him go.

It's goals that win teams the championship at this stage of the season than trying to defend a slight lead, and those little tactical mistakes could well cost him the job if Chiefs don't win the league title this season after being top of the log since August 2019.