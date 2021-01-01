'Kaizer Chiefs are my family ' - Parker suggests there is a chance he could stay

The midfielder hopes to stay with Amakhosi for a while longer but says he will accept management's decision on his future

Parker's contract is expected to come to an end in June and the 35-year-old star has revealed he would prefer to remain with Amakhosi although he will let the matter be decided by the club's top hierarchy. Khama Billiat, Lebogang Manyama, Bruce Bvuma, Philani Zulu and Willard Katsande are the other stars whose contracts are also set to end soon.

"It is up to the management to decide if they want to keep me," Parker said as was quoted by The Sunday Times. "Chiefs are very much in my heart. Chiefs are my family and I definitely want to continue, and I am enjoying my football at the moment."

Parker and teammates came under fierce criticism after yet another poor show as they went 2-1 down to Black Leopards. The loss means Amakhosi - who surprisingly knocked Simba SC out of the Caf Champions League - have a huge task in their remaining games given that they sit 11th. They need to pick wins in order to avoid sliding into the relegation dogfight.

"We have a huge challenge ahead with three games to go domestically, and we definitely want to obtain maximum points in these three matches to get into the top eight," said Parker.

"On the continental front, we are happy we have reached the semi-finals of the Champions League and we are looking forward to it. What is good for us is that we played against Wydad [semi-final opponents] in the group stages, but we must be thoroughly prepared to achieve our goals."

Although the midfielder blamed the domestic struggle due to a Fifa transfer ban, he stated the woes they have undergone made them a strong challenger on the continental front.

"The challenges we have faced in the league have made us stronger in the Champions League. It's two different ball games and I am also sharing my experience with the younger players on our travels on the continent," added the star.

"We never beefed up the team [due to the ban by the world governing body Fifa], and I am not using this as an excuse.

"We had a knife in our hearts after losing the league title [to Mamelodi Sundowns] on the last day of last season. We give it our all every week, but things at home aren't going our way.

"With the struggles we are going through in the league, we made history by coming this far in the Champions League and we believe we can go all the way."