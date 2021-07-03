Kaizer Chiefs are interested in SuperSport United's Mbule - Agent

Amakhosi are revamping their squad for next season and believe the midfielder will boost their quality

Kaizer Chiefs are interested in the signing of Bafana Bafana midfielder Sipho Mbule, but an approach may not be entertained by SuperSport United.

The 23-year-old midfielder was consistent for Matsatsantsa in the concluded season, scoring four goals and providing seven assists in the 25 PSL matches he took part in. It is for this reason Amakhosi have shown interest in the South Africa international.

"Yes, there is. Yes, there is interest in Mbule," Mike Makaab, who is Mbule's agent answered the question of Chiefs' interest, as quoted by iDiskiTimes.

"But again, we have not had formal discussions with any football club in South Africa, purely because, and I have said this before, out of respect to SuperSport United."

The agent went on to rubbish rumours that the player has already signed a pre-contract with champions Mamelodi Sundowns stating it will be a lack of respect for his current team.

He further revealed he is aiming at securing a deal for the midfielder abroad.

"Yeah, [SuperSport CEO Stan Matthews] is absolutely correct. There is no truth in the matter that he signed the contract with Sundowns.

"He is contracted to SuperSport United on a long-term contract. And whilst there is a lot of interest in the player locally, we’re also looking at opportunities for him abroad.

"We have to respect the fact that he is a SuperSport player, and we want him to focus his energies on the upcoming Olympics. It’s important for him."

Recently, SuperSport United coach Kaitano Tembo opened up on the continuous talk of Chiefs being interested in Mbule.

He's already in his fourth season in the top-flight and has 85 games under his belt. For months now there has been talk that he's on Chiefs' wanted list, and that he may be signed as soon as Amakhosi's transfer ban ends.

Article continues below

Tembo sees it as complimentary when any of his players are linked to some of South Africa's biggest clubs such as Chiefs, although he is also concerned about the potential distraction.

"It has always been the case with our team whereby most of our players are always targeted in terms of other teams wanting them," Tembo told the Citizen.

"It also shows the quality that we have if most of the clubs are always looking to get players from, at the same time it is also difficult for the young players because that can also destabilize them and derail their progress because if you hear about big teams being mentioned alongside your name, it might also destract him, on the primary thing, which is playing football."