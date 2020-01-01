Kaizer Chiefs are happy with transfer dealings - Bobby Motaung

The Soweto giants had a quiet transfer deadline day on Friday, and actually brought in just one signing for the remainder of the season

football manager Bobby Motaung said the club is happy with how they conducted their business during the recently closed transfer window.

Amakhosi brought in just one signing in international Anthony Akumu and released several players who didn't enjoy enough game time under Ernst Middendorp.

Players such as Lorenzo Gordinho and James Kotei left the club while Kabelo Mahlasela, Sizwe Twala were both were loaned out to and Swallows FC respectively for the remainder of the season.

Motaung is hopeful the abovementioned players will get valuable playing time.

"We had a few players being released and we brought in Anthony Akumu Agay," said Motaung to the Amakhosi website.

"We are happy with the business that we conducted, and we feel the players we released will benefit as they will gain valuable playing time at their new clubs," he added.

The Glamour Boys also renewed contracts of four of their key players in Daniel Akpeyi, Bernard Parker, Willard Katsande and Daniel Cardoso.

Goalkeeper coach Lee Baxter also extended his stay with Amakhosi for the next two seasons.