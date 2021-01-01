Kaizer Chiefs are going to fight hard for three points - Khune bullish ahead of Wydad Casablanca clash

The accomplished shot-stopper is keen to help Amakhosi snap their seven-match winless run in Ouagadougou

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune has made it known that they will fight for the maximum points when they face two-time Caf Champions League winners Wydad Casablanca on Sunday.

Amakhosi will be away to the Moroccan giants in their second Caf Champions League Group C match which is set to be played at Stade du 4 Aout in Ouagadougou in Burkina Faso.

The match was initially scheduled to be played in Casablanca, Morocco on February 13, but the Moroccan government refused to grant visas to Chiefs‚ citing coronavirus fears as the reason.



"Yeah, I am looking forward to the trip to Burkina Faso for the game against Wydad Casablanca in the Caf Champions League match," Khune told Chiefs' media department on Thursday.

"It is a very tough match for us. We are looking forward to bringing the three points back home. We have been preparing very well for this match.

"We are going to give it our all. So, everyone is ready. All the guys are looking forward to the match. We are going to work together as a team."

The Soweto giants will be banking on Khune's experience with the Bafana Bafana international having played at Stade du 4 Aout in Ouagadougou in October 2016.

Khune started for South Africa in goal as they drew 1-1 with Burkina Faso in the 2018 Fifa World Cup qualifier at the same venue.

"It is going to be a difficult match because it is not our home game, but we are going to fight hard for the three points and make sure we make the Amakhosi family happy and proud," the 33-year-old keeper said.

"Yeah, I have been to Burkina Faso before with Bafana Bafana and we managed to draw the match. So, I will help the guys to acclimatise well and help the guys to understand what to expect in Ouagadougou."

Chiefs started their Group C campaign with a 0-0 draw with Guinean champions Horoya AC at FNB Stadium on Tuesday and Khune is determined to help the Glamour Boys record their first win in the group stage.

"It is not going to be an easy trip, but we know what is expected of us. We have to go there and fight for the club and fight for the badge and represent the whole nation and make the country proud," he added.

"So, we are looking forward to the challenge and we are ready for it. All we can say is please support us from home and we know what we need to do on the field so that we bring back the three points."

Chiefs will face a Wydad side which is oozing with confidence having defeated Angolan side Petro de Luanda 1-0 away in the first Group C game last weekend.