Kaizer Chiefs are getting into the groove under Hunt - Cardoso

Amakhosi regrouped on Sunday to start preparing for the 2020/21 season and the players are already feeling the influence of their new coach

defender Daniel Cardoso says Gavin Hunt arrived at the club and immediately made it boldly “clear what he wants” from all the players.

Hunt was recently appointed Chiefs coach and will be assisted by Dillon Sheppard and Arthur Zwane amid expectations of ending a five-year trophy drought.

Chiefs returned to training on Sunday to begin preparing for next season and Cardoso says the players are starting to warm up to the former coach’s methods.

“We have worked pretty hard and we are getting into the groove,” Cardoso told the Kaizer Chiefs website.

“We have done a lot of running, even though most was done with the ball. The coach likes to joke, but he also makes it very clear what he wants from all of us. He comes in with his own philosophy and it’s crucial that we, as players, buy into that. We need to hit the ground running.”

Hunt replaced Ernst Middendorp who saw Chiefs missing out on the Premier Soccer League ( ) title on the last day of the season.

That performance was what led to Middendorp’s dismissal after Chiefs led the standings for 28 games, only to be overtaken by champions on the final day of the season.

Cardoso admits their disappointing campaign was a “bitter pill to swallow” and wants to quickly forget about it.

“However, that’s now all water under the bridge,” said Cardoso.

“We need to look forward – we have a new coach, who is very ambitious, and he has set new goals and targets. We will definitely be knocking on the door with Hunt in charge.”

Hunt’s first assignment as Chiefs coach would be Saturday’s Black Label Carling Cup against traditional foes at FNB Stadium.

The hunt for a first major piece of silverware under the new coach would begin when Chiefs take on in what would be a potentially tough fixture.