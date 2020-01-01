Kaizer Chiefs are discussing Maluleka's future with Middendorp - Jessica Motaung

The 31-year-old has been with Amakhosi since January 2014 but he decided to sign a pre-contract with the Brazilians before turning down a new offer

marketing manager Jessica Motaung has confirmed the club is discussing the future of George Maluleka.

Maluleka signed a pre-contract with after entering the final six months of his contract with Chiefs, and Motaung revealed a decision has to be taken on whether or not the midfielder stays for the remainder of the season.

She went on to wish Maluleka well at Sundowns after making it clear the Tembisa-born star made the decision on his own.

"The future of George with the club is being addressed with the coach and the technical team and in due course, it will be very clear," Motaung told the media.

"George made his decision on his own. The conclusion of whether he stays or not for the last six months and timelines of it is what we have to look at but he has made his decision and we wish him well with Sundowns," she said.

While Motaung expects Maluleka's future to be resolved as soon as possible, she indicated that the main focus was to fight the spread of the coronavirus.

"The issue right now is that we are dealing with this coronavirus thing for the whole team and the staff. For now, we have just moved on at such speed with this abnormal situation of coronavirus and the George scenario has been reduced in terms of amplification.

"I can't even focus on George. Right now, our focus is making sure that everyone is safe and fit; that is the most important thing for us right now," added Motaung.

"The coronavirus has certainly changed a lot of things for all of us; it has changed our lives as people. Just look at how it has changed our schooling and many other aspects of our daily lives."