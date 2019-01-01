Kaizer Chiefs are competitive and stronger than last season - Mosimane

The Sundowns coach watched on as Amakhosi hammered his side 4-2 over the weekend and he believes Middendorp's men are favourites to win the league

coach Pitso Mosimane has reiterated that are favourites to win this season's league title.

This was on the back of Amakhosi's rampant performance against the Brazilians in the Shell Helix Cup this past weekend.

According to Mosimane, Chiefs are stronger and competitive compared to last season when they finished outside the top eight on the table.

"Chiefs are a strong team. A very competitive team and that’s the difference of Kaizer Chiefs to that of last year‚" Mosimane told the media.

"I still have them as favourites to win the league - not any team can score four goals against Mamelodi Sundowns."

Mosimane feels Chiefs' failure to qualify for the MTN8 and Caf competitions did them a world of good in terms of preparing for this season.

He lauded his counterpart, Ernst Middendorp for transforming the Naturena-based side this term.

"They had a good pre-season. No MTN8‚ no and going on flights and things like that. This is a big thing. I said the same about at one time," Mosimane continued.

"When you have a team of integrity... and this is a big team‚ how low can you go? You can’t go lower than 10th, and coach Ernst is doing a good job and it shows."

The two teams will again lock horns on October 27.