Veteran goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune insists Kaizer Chiefs' loss against Golden Arrows does not make them a bad team ahead of the Soweto Derby.

Chiefs are under pressure to win after loss vs Arrows

Khune insists Amakhosi are not lauded

Next assignment will be against Pirates

WHAT HAPPENED: The Chiefs captain insists Amakhosi have what it takes to give an assured performance in the Soweto Derby even after falling 3-2 to Arrows.

The veteran custodian insists the Glamour Boys cannot be judged by one loss, since they managed to keep three clean sheets in their previous three games across all competitions.

Khune further states the team is under new head coach Arthur Zwane and young players with an identity as opposed to previous seasons.

On Monday, Zwane has received the club's backing amid calls from fans to have him sacked and the 35-year-old keeper is confident the team is on the right track.

WHAT HE SAID: "I think people are judging us based on Sunday's result. Since coming from our three losses, we have played very well and this season we have a new squad, and new head coach and we have not done that badly," Khune said in a presser.

"I think we need to be given credit and the new players have managed to fit in and now we have gone three games with three clean sheets - against Royal AM, TS Galaxy, and Maritzburg United.

"So Sunday's result cannot make Kaizer Chiefs a bad team in one day. We are a great team, we believe in ourselves, we believe in everyone in our team and we just urge the supporters to rally behind the team and things will go back to normal. We have been given nicknames before, saying we are playing helicopter football, but this season things have changed.

"These players have managed to change the mindset and no one is talking about that anymore."?Everyone is talking about us playing a good brand of football, the Kaizer Chiefs way. We will continue doing that, we won't let anything from outside come and destabilize us as a team."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Kaizer Chiefs have won their last four league meetings against Pirates. Yusuf Maart scored the lone goal when the two teams last met in the league and Bucs will aim to avenge the loss.

It is expected to be a close contest considering the fact that both teams are targeting a Caf Champions League spot.

WHAT NEXT: Victory for Chiefs during Saturday's Soweto Derby will definitely reduce the pressure against the players and coach Zwane