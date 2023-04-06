'Kaizer Chiefs are a beast' - Zwane declares as Soweto giants look to beat Orlando Pirates to Caf spot

Arthur Zwane insists 'Kaizer Chiefs are a beast' as he looks to ensure that the Glamour Boys qualify for the Caf Champions League next season.

Chiefs are on a five-match winning run in all competitions

Zwane happy with the winning run

Explains pressure to perform at Amakhosi

WHAT HAPPENED: Kaizer Chiefs have rediscovered their form and have secured five wins in as many recent outings across all competitions.

Four out of those victories have been in the Premier Soccer League. Zwane suggests his team has turned the corner and explained why Amakhosi are expected to get consecutive wins regularly.

WHAT HE SAID: "Winning the last five matches [in all competitions]; I will always credit the players because it has always been difficult for them. They come from different backgrounds and environments. Kaizer Chiefs are a beast, they are expected to perform week in and week out," Zwane told the media.

"You are expected to perform at your utmost best and bring your A game in every match that you play. But it has been difficult for the players. Injuries to key players as well did not make our lives easy. This being their first season at Kaizer Chiefs, there were high expectations but they have done well.

"These last five games we have won were always going to happen as soon as we got our rhythm."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It will be vital for the Glamour Boys to maintain their form considering the fact that they are desperate to play Caf Champions League football next season.

However, they will not find it easy considering the fact that Pirates are also in fine form having won their last three league games, and are targeting elite club competition as well.

SuperSport United are in the mix as well with six matches remaining to conclude the ongoing campaign.

WHAT NEXT: Amakhosi will host Marumo Gallants at the FNB Stadium with Zwane going for nothing less than victory.