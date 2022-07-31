Kaizer Chiefs appoint Baxter replacements amid link with ex-Orlando Pirates coach Heredia

The Soweto giants have decided to promote the duo which has been working for the club's academy and reserve teams

Kaizer Chiefs have filled the void left by Lee Baxter in their technical team ahead of the 2022-23 season.

The British-Swedish goalkeeper coach parted ways with the Soweto giants at the end of the 2021-22 campaign and the club was said to be looking to replace the 46-year-old.

Former Orlando Pirates goalkeeper coach Alex Heredia was linked with Amakhosi this week, but the club's head coach Arthur Zwane has now stated that Rory Minnaar and Aubrey Mathibe will fill the void left by Baxter.

"We've got Rory Minnaar and Tladi (Aubrey Mathibe). These two guys come from our development ranks," Zwane told the media.

"Tladi was part of the team at that time of operation 'Vat Alles' so he knows the team inside and out. Rory has worked with all the development goalkeepers you see today that are doing well in the MDC and under-17 side while also in the first-team.

"He worked with Rainer Dinkelacker so he has got vast experience and this will be his chance to showcase his talent and they both have done tremendously well so far."

Minnaar has been in the Chiefs setup for many years having also worked with legendary goalkeeper Rainer Dinkelacker at the Naturena-based giants.

Mathibe returned to Amakhosi during the 2021-22 season having previously spent seven years with the club as a reserve goalkeeper.