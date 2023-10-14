Kaizer Chiefs apologise to PSL for unacceptable behavior and confirms action to unruly supporters

Kaizer Chiefs have apologised to the Premier Soccer League regarding the ugly incidents by their fans in recent Amakhosi engagements.

Chiefs fans frustrated by club

They engaged in unsporting behaviour

Club apologises

TELL ME MORE: The Glamour Boys' faithful engaged in unsporting behaviour after their team's losses against SuperSport United and Mamelodi Sundowns in recent competitive assignments.

The Soweto giants were slapped with an R200,000 fine with R50,000 suspended over a period of six months on condition they ensure the same doesn't happen within that length of time.

Chiefs have now apologised for the incident, promising to take action in conjunction with club branches across the country.

Article continues below

WHAT THEY SAID: "Chiefs hereby unreservedly apologise to the Premier Soccer League, all PSL member clubs... for the behaviour of some of its supporters at the Club’s PSL fixture against SuperSport United FC at the New Peter Mokaba Stadium on 20 September 2023 and against Mamelodi Sundowns FC at Lucas Moripe Stadium on 23 September 2023," read a statement on their website.

"The club condemns this poor and unacceptable behaviour in the strongest possible terms. We have already commenced a process of engaging with Kaizer Chiefs’ branches on supporter behaviour at football matches."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The fans had high hopes regarding the club's 2023/24 season after the quality signings made.

However, the team is already 13 points behind PSL leaders and defending champions Sundowns. Amakhosi further failed to get their hands on the MTN8 trophy which was eventually won by Orlando Pirates.

It explains why the fans are pushing for changes.

WHAT NEXT: Ntseki will have to give his best and ensure the team gets back to winning ways, especially in the PSL.

The Carling Knockout and Nedbank Cup are still up for grabs and the technical bench will be aiming at grabbing either.