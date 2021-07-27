Kaizer Chiefs announce players to be released and on sale

Amakhosi are aiming at winning the league in the forthcoming campaign after finishing eighth in the concluded one

Willard Katsande is among the players who have been released by Kaizer Chiefs who are preparing for the forthcoming PSL campaign.

The Zimbabwean has been a long-serving player at Amakhosi having signed in 2011 from Ajax Cape Town. But with the club having already confirmed the arrival of 10 new players, they have opted to part ways with the veteran midfielder who made 326 appearances for the Soweto heavyweights.

"Special mention goes to Willard Katsande who spent the last decade with Chiefs, giving his all. He is a consummate professional who was dedicated to his work and ready to fight for the team, like a soldier," Chiefs said in a statement obtained by Goal.

After a poor domestic season that saw Chiefs end their campaign in eighth position, new coach Stuart Baxter has opted to make changes.

Who is joining Katsande out of Chiefs?

"Another player who has been released is Kgotso Moleko, who joined Chiefs a year after Katsande in 2012," read part of the statement.

"The defender came to Chiefs from Bloemfontein Celtic. Just like Katsande, he was part of the team that lifted two league titles and four league trophies with the Glamour Boys.

"Philani Zulu will also not have his contract extended when it expires at the end of the month. He played 98 official matches and contributed four goals during his four seasons with Amakhosi. Goalkeeper Brylon Petersen will also head for the exit door after Chiefs signed another keeper last week."

Who is on Amakhosi's transfer list?

The Caf Champions League finalists have also confirmed several players are on the transfer list and interested teams can open negotiations.

"Attacker Lazarous Kambole will be made available for other Clubs to acquire his services on a loan or permanent basis. He has played 40 matches in the two seasons he’s been with Amakhosi," Chiefs continued.

"Also on the transfer list is Siphosakhe Ntiya-Ntiya who is Kaizer Chiefs Youth Development Academy’s product. He has played 53 matches but has been struggling with game time in the last two seasons. 25-year-old Yagan Sasman will also join the transfer list. He played 32 matches and scored 3 goals for the Glamour Boys."

Amakhosi are aiming at winning the league in the forthcoming campaign.